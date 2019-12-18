4 charged in connection with murder of Centerville teen, sheriff’s office says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested four teenagers Tuesday evening for the murder of Mason Trudics last Friday, the sheriff’s office says.
Trudics, 18, and a juvenile were found shot outside a home in Turtlecreek Township on Dec. 13 shortly after 2:45 a.m. Trudics died from his wounds. The other victim left critically injured.
The sheriff’s office has identified the other victim as 16-year-old Logan Dean.
The other three teens are Kayla Carmack, 17, Dakota Cox, 18, and Jacob Hicks, 16.
The sheriff’s office investigation reportedly determined Dean, Carmack, Cox, Hicks and Trudics had planned the robbery and kidnapping of a person, which one of them called to 1869 Oregonia Road.
When the person got the address, the sheriff’s office says he was met with ‘a baseball bat and a firearm.’
The person was also armed with a gun, and he reportedly defended himself against the attack.
Gunfire erupted, the sheriff’s office says, leaving Trudics dead.
The sheriff’s office considered the shooter a suspect at first, but they say he has not been charged with Trudics’ death.
“Detectives have worked tirelessly since the murder to unravel this incredibly complex case,” Chief Deputy Barry Riley wrote in the sheriff’s office release. "There is still a tremendous amount of evidence to process, witnesses to interview, and we will not rule out additional charges or arrests.
The four arrested teens are being housed in either the Warren County Jail or the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff’s office says.
