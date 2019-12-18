Cold night, chilly day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The sky finally cleared and without a blanket of cloud cover it will be a cold night. Across the northern counties of the FOX19 Now viewing area temperatures will drop to the single digits above zero in spots due to the greater accumulation of snow in those locations.
Elsewhere it will be cold with most locations falling into the teens. There is good news winds will be calm so the wind chill will not be a factor.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s.
Dry weather will continue past Christmas Day and conditions look good for holiday travel
