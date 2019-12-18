Cov Cath’s Mayer and Princeton’s Johnson headline National Signing Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer signed with Notre Dame on Wednesday and was also given the award for Kentucky Mr. Football.
Mayer won his second state championship in three years with Cov Cath and is ranked as the top player in Kentucky in the 2020 class.
Princeton offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. signed with Ohio State. He’s ranked as the top player in Ohio and the No. 7 recruit in the 2020 class nationally, according to Rivals.
The University of Cincinnati signed three local stars including Princeton linebacker Jaheim Thomas, Wyoming 4-star quarterback Evan Prater and Colerain safety Deshawn Pace.
The Bearcats have the highest ranked recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference a second time in three years under head coach Luke Fickell.
