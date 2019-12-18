Crash involving semi at 71/75 split causing major delays

WALTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Two northbound and two southbound lanes have reopened after a crash involving a semi at the 71/75 split in northern Kentucky Wednesday morning.
Both directions were shut down for several hours.
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the extrication accident will take several hours to clear.
Traffic is backed up past the Richwood exit.
There is word on injuries or when the lanes will reopen.
