Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Corey Kluber is returning to Texas to pitch for the Rangers. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will leave it to others to say whether his hometown team has its next ace. Manager Chris Woodward says Kluber has all the makings of a return to prominence. The 33-year-old missed most of last season because of injuries. The first was a broken right arm when the right-hander was struck by a line drive. Kluber grew up watching the Rangers but will be pitching in a different ballpark. Globe Life Field is set to open this coming season.