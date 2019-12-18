Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored early in the third period and Gustav Nyquist added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3. Columbus has won two straight for the first time in nearly a month. Detroit has lost 14 of its last 16 games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 18 shots for the Blue Jackets. Jonathan Bernier had 34 saves for the Red Wings. Adam Erne scored his first goal in his 27th game with the Red Wings early in the first period and had another goal late in the opening period.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 5 Ohio State routed Southeast Missouri State 80-48. The Buckeyes were playing two days after they dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss helped drop the Buckeyes two spots from third to fifth in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Ohio State played its second game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.
DALLAS (AP) — Corey Kluber is returning to Texas to pitch for the Rangers. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will leave it to others to say whether his hometown team has its next ace. Manager Chris Woodward says Kluber has all the makings of a return to prominence. The 33-year-old missed most of last season because of injuries. The first was a broken right arm when the right-hander was struck by a line drive. Kluber grew up watching the Rangers but will be pitching in a different ballpark. Globe Life Field is set to open this coming season.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and No. 13 Dayton beat North Texas 71-58. The Flyers were playing with their highest ranking since December 1968, when they were No. 6. North Texas hasn't beaten a ranked team since February 1971, a 79-73 victory at Louisville. The Mean Green have played three ranked teams this season, losing by three points to VCU and by nine against Utah State.
UNDATED (AP) — Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year. He has led the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearances. Orgeron received 33 of 56 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Baylor's Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, was second with 14 first-place votes. Ohio State's Ryan Day finished third with five-first-place votes. Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes.
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr. had 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and Purdue bounced back from its first conference loss to beat Ohio 69-51. Trevion Williams added 14 for the Boilermakers, who kept Ohio at bay as the Bobcats surged to begin the second half after being down by 20 at the intermission. The Bobcats got within seven points with 11 minutes left in the game but couldn't chip away any more. Purdue was playing without 7-foot-3 junior center Matt Haarms, who suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to Nebraska.