Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-MEGA MILLIONS WINNER-OHIO
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372M sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND (AP) — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372 million was sold at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, just eight days before Christmas, were: 22-30-53-55-56 +16. It’s the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002. For the jackpot win, Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 selling bonus. Ohio Lottery players have 180 days from the draw date to make their claim.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Study: Ohio county leads country in recent death sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new study finds that Ohio's Cuyahoga County, home to Cleveland, saw more death sentences in the past two years than any other U.S. county. The report from the Death Penalty Information Center says the county had five death sentences in 2018 and this year, compared to two sentences in counties in California and Arizona. Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says the figure is appropriate given the number of violent offenses since he took office in 2017. Whether those inmates will ever be executed is another question since executions are on hold in Ohio because of a lack of lethal drugs.
AP-US-DAMS-LEGACY-OF-NEGLECT
US senator proposes money, oversight to boost dam safety
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is proposing to boost federal efforts to fortify the nation's dams following an Associated Press investigation that found scores of potentially troubling dams around the country. Gillibrand said Tuesday that new legislation should ensure that federal standards are in place to make dams more resilient to extreme weather stemming from climate change. She also called on her colleagues in Congress to increase federal funding to fix unsafe dams. An AP report last month identified at least 1,688 high-hazard dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition as of last year in 44 states and Puerto Rico.
TODDLER SHOT
Police: 2-year-old girl fatally shot at Ohio home
PATASKALA, Ohio (AP) — The father of a 2-year-old girl who police say was fatally shot at an Ohio home is facing child endangerment charges. A woman who identified herself as the girl's mother during a 911 call Saturday said the girl was accidentally shot by her 6-year-old brother. Police have not confirmed the details of the call. Court documents show the girl's mother later said her husband, Jason Massuros, frequently left loaded guns in the home. He has been charged with endangering children and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Licking County court records don't show an attorney for him.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-OHIO
Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland endorses Biden for president
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland has endorsed Joe Biden for president. The Democrat says he believes Biden is the best candidate to beat President Donald Trump in Ohio. Strickland tells The Associated Press he believes Biden's policy positions and experience can appeal to both working class Democrats who have strayed from the party in recent years and moderate Republicans alienated by Trump's crassness and volatility. Strickland spoke to the AP on Monday ahead of an announcement made Tuesday. Strickland previously had endorsed Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a close friend who dropped out of the race in August and is now running for reelection.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-PURDUE-PHARMA
11 senators ask Purdue Pharma not to give CEO a bonus
WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of U.S. senators is asking OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma not to award its CEO a bonus next year. The 11 senators are all Democrats and include four who are running for president. They say in a letter Tuesday that Connecticut-based drugmaker is more interested in selling drugs than in boosting public health. Two dozen also states opposed a bonus for CEO Craig Landau at a hearing earlier this month. Purdue says an incentive is needed for him to guide the company through bankruptcy as it tries to resolve 2,700 lawsuits over the nation's deadly opioid crisis.
BC-STOLEN SAFE-JUSTICE CENTER
Deputies investigate theft of safe from Ohio justice center
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deputies from an Ohio sheriff's office didn't need to go far to investigate the theft of a safe from a cafeteria. The theft happened in the complex housing their offices, Cleveland police headquarters and the county court. The theft at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center was discovered early Monday, prompting closure of the normally busy cafeteria for the day. Sheriff's Capt. Rich Peters tells WEWS-TV that a search for the safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash came up empty. Peters says investigators are examining surveillance camera footage. He says there's no video showing the safe being removed from the building.
DANGEROUS DOGS-COURT
High Court: 'Dangerous Dog' label not needed for prosecution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says a dog doesn't have to carry a formal “dangerous dog” label under state law for prosecutors to charge an owner for damage done by the animal. The court ruled Tuesday that as long as investigators have evidence a dog is dangerous, they can charge an owner and try to prove that danger at trial. The ruling resolved conflicting lower court rulings over an Ohio law that created a “dangerous dog” designation. The ruling says the law provides fair warning that owners may be subject to the dangerous-dog designation because it turns on the dog’s past behavior.
KENT ST-UC IRVINE
Welp, Greene carry UC Irvine over Kent St. 74-68
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine got past Kent State 74-68 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Brad Greene added a career-high 16 points for the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard chipped in 15.
AP-US-CVS-HEALTH-OMNICARE-LAWSUITS
DOJ sues CVS over 'stale' Omnicare prescription refills
The federal government is joining a legal fight against CVS Health that accuses its troubled Omnicare business of routinely filling prescriptions that had expired or run out of refills. The Department of Justice says in federal court papers that Omnicare’s pharmacies sent drugs to people living in residential facilities based on stale, invalid prescriptions. It accused the company of fraudulently billing government-funded programs like Medicaid and Medicare for drugs dispensed without a valid prescription from 2010 to 2018. A CVS spokesman says the claims have no merit. Omnicare distributes drugs to long-term care and assisted-living facilities across the country.