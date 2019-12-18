Parents of Otto Warmbier joined Brown, Portman to discuss North Korean sanctions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The parents of Otto Warmbier, who died after being imprisoned in North Korea for over a year, stood alongside Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) as they announced The Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions and Enforcement Act.
It is a bipartisan bill that will impose mandatory sanctions on foreign banks and companies that engage in or facilitate illicit financial transactions for North Korea.
“Our message to North Korea is people matter, Otto matters, and we will not let North Korea forget our son,” Cindy Warmbier said.
The Senators have worked on the bill for two years. All agree this legislation is long overdue. They believe they are sending a clear message against North Korea's aggression.
The bill is also designed to levy sanctions against North Korea for human rights violations. That is why the senators named the bill after Otto Warmbier.
“This is the method that can change North Korea’s behavior,” Fred Warmbier, Otto’s father said.
He added the sanctions would give the United States more tools to force North Korea to engage.
Otto Warmbier was accused in January 2016 of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting the country. He was imprisoned by the North Korean government and suffered severe brain damage, but there were no signs of physical trauma.
Warmbier was evacuated in a coma on June 13 and returned home to his family in Cincinnati.
The 22-year-old was taken straight from the airport to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died six days later.
Last year, a federal judge held North Korea liable for Warmbier’s torture and death.
The judge ordered the money to go to Otto’s parents and his estate.
Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they were thankful that the court found the government of Kim Jong Un “legally and morally” responsible for their son’s death.
The bill will also give ‘crippling financial sanctions’ against North Korea to any bank or business working with North Korea. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) admitted the bulk of the companies assisting North Korea are in China.
“You can do business with North Korea or the United States, but not both,” Toomney said.
