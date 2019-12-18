Quiet and cold for your Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Good news we are going to stay quiet in the weather department the next several days leading right up to Christmas. While yes we will be cold Wednesday with highs In the upper 20s and mid 30s for Thursday, a warm up is on the way.
Any rain or snow stays out of the area not only this week but right through Christmas, that means travel looks great.
Along with the absence of storms comes a gradual warming trend and right now it looks like high temperatures in the 50s from December 22nd through the 27th and no precipitation until maybe the 27th.
