Reds sign Wade Miley to two-year deal worth $15 million

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams today announced that free agent LHP Wade Miley has agreed to terms on a 2-year, $15-million contract through the 2021 season, including a club option for 2022. The contract includes salaries of $6 million in 2020 and $8 million in 2021 plus an option for 2022 for $10 million with a $1 million buyout.
"We are excited to bring Wade into the organization," Williams said. "We felt it was important to add more innings and depth to the pitching staff, and as a lefthander he will be a great complement to our existing group. Wade has had a lot of success that we feel he can continue to build on."
One of the Major Leagues' most durable pitchers, Miley, 33, in 33 starts last season for the American League champion Houston Astros went 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA. His 33 starts tied his single-season career high while ranking just 1 behind the AL's co-leaders in that category, and his 14 wins tied for 12th in the league.
Miley has made at least 29 starts in 7 of his 8 seasons beginning in 2012, his first full year, and made at least 30 starts in 6 of the last 7 campaigns. His 238 starts and 1,363.2 innings over the last 8 seasons beginning in 2012 both rank ninth-most among all Major League pitchers in that span.
While pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, Miley posted a 1.23 ERA in 4 Postseason starts. For the Astros last fall, he made a relief appearance in Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Tampa Bay.
Miley was a National League All-Star in 2012, when he went 16-11 with a 3.33 ERA in 32 appearances and 29 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That season he was The Sporting News’ NL Rookie of the Year and finished second to Washington’s Bryce Harper in the BBWAA’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award voting. He was named by the Arizona chapter of the BBWAA the Diamondbacks’ Most Valuable Pitcher and their Rookie of the Year.
[Release courtesy of the Reds]
