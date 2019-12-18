Reds sign Wade Miley to two-year deal worth $15 million

Miley was a National League All-Star in 2012, when he went 16-11 with a 3.33 ERA in 32 appearances and 29 starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That season he was The Sporting News’ NL Rookie of the Year and finished second to Washington’s Bryce Harper in the BBWAA’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award voting. He was named by the Arizona chapter of the BBWAA the Diamondbacks’ Most Valuable Pitcher and their Rookie of the Year.