‘Riders for Life’ motorcycle group helping nearly 150 children in need for Christmas

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Nearly 150 local kids are going to have a special Christmas celebration this year thanks to a non-profit motorcycle group.
“Riders for Life” is a non-profit Middletown motorcycle club. The members say they are dedicated to promoting motorcycle awareness, and they give back to the community.
Every year since 2013, they have spent their holidays helping those who need it.
“We love this," Riders for Life President Bob Ayen said. "It’s what we work for all year long.”
This year, they are Christmas shopping for nearly 150 Butler County children, including about 100 kids from children’s services and another 40 or so from the Middletown area.
Through benefits, raffles and other fundraisers, they have raised $30,000 for the cause.
“It means a lot to me. It’s great," Riders for Life Treasurer Mike Kilmer said. “It’s every emotion involved. It’s happy. It’s sad. We get a lot of these families that contact us, the stories we hear, just the rough road that they’re on.”
They receive Christmas wish lists from the kids’ parents and foster families, and then one-by-one, they mark items off the list.
After they wrap the items, some of them are delivered.
“(We) take all of their stuff down in a truck and give it to the caseworkers, and they distribute it from there,” Ayen said.
Other gifts are given out at a Christmas celebration, with Santa Claus and stockings included.
Members say they do not do it alone. Business owners and people in the community lend a hand.
“Scotty’s Tavern Middletown, the Hitching Post, T & M Towing, Dreamcatchers, Powersports. We’ve put out toy boxes, drop boxes, we put those out," Kilmer said.
For the bikers, it is one of the highlights of the year.
“If it wasn’t for our members and all the people that see what we do and come and donate and help us out through these times, we really wouldn’t be able to do this," Randy Brooks, a member, said.
The group will also donate diapers to Butler County Children Services.
“If we can help two families and then two or three children see that, and they grow up to help somebody else, it continues on and on," Ayen said.
The Christmas party for the children is Friday night.
The members said they are incredibly thankful for the community support.
