Springdale police looking for critical missing 13-year-old

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 13-year-old boy is critically missing, according to the Springdale Police Department.
Conner Witham was last seen Tuesday around 8 a.m. getting off the bus at Princeton Intermediate School in Sharonville. He reportedly did not come home after school.
Witham was last seen wearing a green coat with fur and white Fila shoes.
Police say they are concerned for his health and well-being.
Anyone with information on Witham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Springdale Police at 513.346.5706.
