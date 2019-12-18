Springdale police looking for critical missing 13-year-old

Conner Witham (Source: Springdale Police)
December 17, 2019 at 8:57 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 8:58 PM

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 13-year-old boy is critically missing, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Conner Witham was last seen Tuesday around 8 a.m. getting off the bus at Princeton Intermediate School in Sharonville. He reportedly did not come home after school.

Witham was last seen wearing a green coat with fur and white Fila shoes.

Police say they are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Witham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Springdale Police at 513.346.5706.

