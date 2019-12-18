UC introduces new Athletic Director John Cunningham

"My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Bearcats Athletics family," Cunningham said. "The opportunity to come to a world-class institution like the University of Cincinnati was one I could not pass up. Working in college athletics takes an unwavering set of values, including courage, confidence and dedication along with true care and concern for your student-athletes, coaches and staff. My previous stops in my career have prepared for this role and I am extremely excited to get started."