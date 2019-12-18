Victim identified in fatal Hamilton shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton police are investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Bethesda Butler Hospital around 5:10 a.m. about a gunshot victim who arrived at the emergency room.
They determined that the incident happened in the area of South 12th and Hanover streets.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
He’s been identified by the Butler Co. Coroner as Brandon Lee York, 30, of Middletown.
Police say the shooting was not a random act and everyone involved was familiar with one another.
No word on a suspect or motive at this time.
Hamilton police detectives are still investigating.
