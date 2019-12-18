Walk-in clinics for opioid addiction offer meds first, fast

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Christine Schaller listens as Jamie Cline appears before her during a drug court session in Thurston County Superior Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Olympia, Wash. While in a jail work-release program this past spring, Cline, a former heroin user, took a medication called buprenorphine. A new treatment philosophy called "medication first" scraps requirements for counseling, abstinence or even a commitment to recovery. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson/AP)