WATCH: FC Cincinnati hosts hard-hat tour of its stadium construction site

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On the one-year anniversary of its groundbreaking, FC Cincinnati hosted a hard-hat media tour of the club’s West End Stadium construction site.
Club President and General Manager Jeff Berding led the tour, joined by representatives from Turner Construction and Jostin Construction.
Berding highlighted the addition of more concessions and restroom facilities to the stadium plan, as well as the club’s use of technology to create a ‘great fan experience.’
Designed by global architecture firm Populous, the $250 million stadium is reportedly scheduled to open in March 2021 with a capacity of 26,000, including 59 suites and a 3,100-person safe-standing supporter’s section.
Crews have spent the last several weeks placing concrete slabs, running underground utilities, erecting the construction cranes and beginning to erect the stadium’s steel supports, the club says.
Planning documents submitted by the club contemplate future development north of the stadium along Central Parkway. The documents say the developments will be built in phases and will accommodate a variety of commercial uses meant to complement the stadium, the surrounding neighborhood and the game-day experience.
One sticking point regarding the stadium remains. As reported by FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the club and Hamilton county remain at odds over plans to create structured parking near the stadium.
The county reportedly voted to put $25 million towards building 1,000 parking spaces. Issues remain with the number and locations of the garage(s), how much money the county should put down and who should be responsible for covering debt payments.
“It’s been more challenging than we wished,” Berding said. “They (the county) do have a meeting tomorrow, and it would be a wonderful holiday gift to get that behind us.”
