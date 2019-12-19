“Alcathon” tradition holds continuous AA meetings during Christmas holiday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local church will be home to ‘Alcathon’ this Christmas.
The yearly tradition makes sure people in Alcoholics Anonymous have a support system during the holiday.
Starting at the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve, River of Life Church in Over-The-Rhine will be hosting around-the-clock AA meetings until the final meeting at 8 p.m. on Boxing Day.
Taylor Jameson says she has been sober for almost sixteen years. She will be leading the final hour.
“It’s for some people that might not have any family or know where to go, they can come out of the cold. It’s very welcoming. It’s a wonderful thing going on in Cincinnati,” Jameson told FOX19 NOW.
Jameson says the family members of those in recovery are welcome to come as well.
“It’s just an incredible thing,” Jameson said. “It’s fellowship and recovery.”
Jameson explains AA has worked wonders in her own life.
“I don’t think I would have made it," she admitted. "It’s just kept me alive. I know it sounds very strong, but it’s the truth.”
She encourages anyone who is struggling to come to ‘Alcathon,’ adding that the event ‘crosses all barriers and all colors.’
Jameson also encourages people to bring food for the potluck.
River of Life Church is located at 2000 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45214.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol and you would like to find out more about Alcoholics Anonymous, you can do so here.
