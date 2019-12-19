6 Campbell County teens giving families in need the Christmas they deserve

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Six Campbell County High School teens are making a substantial effort to help the less fortunate this holiday season.
The group says they are foregoing their annual holiday gift exchange. Instead, they went to the Remke Market in Taylor Mill, where, as at many stores, ornaments hang off a giving tree containing the wish lists of local families in need.
The group took every ornament available.
“My aunt did something similar in high school," Lacey Murphy said. “She went with my grandma to Big Lots to get tickets off a tree, and she eventually kept going. The whole time they were going through the store, she would go back and grab some more tickets.”
Murphy originally went in the grocery store hoping to help just one family with their gifts. She pulled her friends in on the charitable effort when she saw what some of the families were asking for.
“Lacey went to go grab a ticket, and it was an 8-year-old that wanted bed sheets,” Paige Wespesser said. "That, kind of, was sad to us. What 8-year-old kid asks for bed sheets? Usually it’s toys or something.”
“It just kind of put it in perspective that not everybody has what they need or want,” Ella Schloemer said.
Murphy, Wespesser and Schloemer account for three of the six girls who pitched in a combined $500 to purchase gifts for all the families with ornaments on that Remke giving tree.
“Instead of spending money on each other, which we have enough already, we wanted to take our money and spend money on kids that need it more than us,” Wespesser said.
