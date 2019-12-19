5 Cincinnati Council members could face prosecution after admitting to secretly conducting public business

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Five Cincinnati City Council members who admitted to violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act by conducting public city business privately via text messages could now face prosecution.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday it’s holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss referral for prosecution from Ohio Auditor Office for Gang of Five.
The State Auditor’s Office has been reviewing text messages among five council members: P.G. Sittenfeld, Chris Seelbach, Greg Landsman, Wendell Young and Tamaya Dennard.
A spokeswoman for the Auditor’s Office declined comment Thursday, telling FOX19 NOW: “It is our policy not to discuss ongoing work of our office.”
The five council members admitted in a lawsuit settlement earlier this year they conducted public business privately.
At that time, Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman told the group they should resign.
Cincinnati’s city solicitor would be unable to handle a referral for prosecution from the auditor’s office due to a conflict of interest.
State auditors have been officially investigating the Gang of Five’s actions during the normal financial audit of the city, which has been underway and is expected to be wrapping up soon.
Earlier this year, State Auditor Keith Faber told FOX19 NOW there’s evidence to indicate the five council members knew they were violating the Open Meetings Act at the time they privately discussed public business via secret texts and emails in 2018.
If that’s the case, he said at the time, there’s likely going to be findings for recovery against them.
Findings for recovery are assertions public money was misspent and must be repaid.
In another interview, back in April, he said a special audit was likely to look into the matter.
Since then, Faber and his staff has been close-mouthed about the case. They have not said if a special audit was ever launched.
“As the Auditor has indicated, the Cincinnati Council texting situation is something we are interested in and have concerns with. At this point, there are no details to share," reads one email we received from Faber’s spokeswoman.
In our most recent communication with them earlier this week, they said the issue remained under investigation and they had nothing to release.
We also have reached out to the Ohio Ethics Commission.
“Nothing has happened that I can publicly comment on," responded Executive Director Paul Nick at one point.
The five members of council’s secret communications were revealed when an anti-tax activist, Mark Miller, sued for them last year after city officials did not release them when an attorney for Miller filed a public records request for them.
The April 2018 lawsuit describes the Democrats as “a cabal of five rogue members” of council holding illegal, secret meetings via email and text messages to discuss Mayor John Cranley asking the then-City Manager Harry Black to resign in violation of Ohio’s Sunshine Law and the city charter.
Over the past year, all of council’s texts have been released, including group ones and others they exchanged with each other individually or with a few others.
Council’s secret messages were eyebrow-raising, with Young calling the mayor a liar and referring to him as “little sucker."
In another, Sittenfeld urged the former city manager to seek counseling.
In other messages, Black promised Seelbach he would fix problems with the streetcar if Seelbach would vote to keep Black.
City taxpayers shelled out over $101,000 in a settlement in the case, $90,000 of which went to Miller’s legal fees at the Finney Law Firm. The law firm was founded by the same man who began Coalition Opposed to Additional Spending and Taxes (COAST), Chris Finney.
Another $10,000 of the settlement was for a statutory forfeiture because one council member purposely deleted his text messages (Young) and $1,000 for statutory forfeiture for violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, according to the Ohio Ethics Commission.
Taxpayers also forked over another $75,000 in legal fees from outside lawyers to represent the the city and the Gang of Five, on top of city attorneys spending 450 hours on the case, city records show. Council had approved spending up to $150,000 for outside lawyers.
Four of the five “Gang” members: Seelbach, Sittenfeld, Landsman and Young, acted on their own back in March to repay their $200 share of the $1,00 fine for violating the Open Meetings Act, city records show.
At that time, we asked the solicitor’s office for records showing if and when Dennard repaid her share. To date, we have not been provided with a receipt showing that occurred.
We also are waiting to see if the state and/or Ethics Commission will weigh in on the council members participating in a vote whether city money would go to pay for outside attorneys to represent them in the lawsuit.
A full City Council vote occurred at the Sept. 19, 2018 meeting.
Council voted on two measures related to the case: Spending $75,000 in city money for legal representation for the city and another $75,000 for outside lawyers for Sittenfeld, Young, Seelbach, Dennard and Landsman.
None of the council members abstained from the votes.
The issue to spend money to represent the city passed in a 6-3 vote with Sittenfeld, Seelbach Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman voting no. Dennard, Young, Landsman, David Mann, Amy Murray and Jeff Pastor voted yes.
The vote to use city money to pay for legal fees for council members passed 5-4 with Sittenfeld, Seelbach, Young and Smitherman voting no. Dennard, Landsman, David Mann, Amy Murray and Jeff Pastor voted yes.
The mayor spoke for several minutes at that meeting. He urged council members to approve both measures - even Smitherman, who was not part of the Gang of Five or the ordinance related to the council members’ legal fees.
A conflict of interest was created for Boggs Muething to represent council members when an attempt was made by former council candidate Derek Bauman to include Smitherman in the lawsuit.
The judge over the case ultimately rejected that.
The Ohio Ethics Commission would not directly discuss the vote with us when we recently asked, but they did refer us to an opinion they issued related to the city earlier this year.
That opinion stated the five council members were prohibited by law from voting on a proposal from the vice mayor that they reimburse taxpayers $176,000 for those outside legal fees as well as the cost to settle a lawsuit seeking their secret texts and emails, city records show.
Smitherman introduced the motion earlier this year and the City Solicitors’s Office sought the opinion from the Ethics Commission at his request on April 15, city records show.
“The private financial interests of the five council members would be definitely and directly affected by either the passage or non-passage of the vice mayor’s motion and its resulting ordinance,“ John Rawski from the Ethics Commission wrote Roshani Hardin, Cincinnati’s chief general counsel.
"A decision of city council that the five council members, rather than the city, should pay the $176,000 would result in a definite and direct financial detriment for the five council members. Moreover, a decision of the city council that the city, rather than the five council members, should pay the $176,000 also would result in a definite and direct financial benefit for the five council members.”
To try to improve access to public records, the state auditor recently announced his staff will look each year to see if local governments are complying with Ohio’s sunshine and public record laws as part of their annual audits.
It’s a new rating system called “STaRS." Similar to restaurant star ratings, government’s openness will be rated on the number of stars they receive.
The first results will be included in audits for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, out publicly after Jan 1 and posted online.
As part of the lawsuit settlement, Cincinnati city officials were required to draw up meeting minutes based on the secret texts and emails so there is a public record of the communications.
The settlement they entered into back in March also required the Gang of Five to release the texts and emails they exchanged between Jan. 1 through most of October.
If criminal prosecution occurs against the “Gang of Five,” it would be the second time they faced that possibility.
Deters convened a grand jury in late November 2018 to look into whether anyone broke the law once it was revealed in court papers related to the case that texts on Young and Dennard’s phones were destroyed in the midst of the legal battle over them.
A city attorney told Miller’s attorney, Brian Shrive, that Young intentionally deleted his messages from his phone, and Dennard’s were accidentally destroyed when her phone fell into a pool, Shrive wrote in court records.
Dennard later clarified in tweet “I NEVER dropped my phone in a pool and I never said I did.” She said she dropped her phone at a pool in August 2018 and “it experienced water damage.” She also said three months prior to her phone being damage, in May 2018, she had already turned her phone over “TWICE for the sough-after data to be extricated by the City law department."
Deters sent deputies with subpoenas to City Hall to obtain the Gang’s cell phones in late November 2018.
A lawyer, referred to as a “special master” was appointed by the court at Deters’ request to help prosecutors review the messages once they were downloaded from council members’ phones. The special master turned his reports over to prosecutors who ultimately declined to continue to proceed with the grand jury investigation.
Deters turned the texts over to Ruehlman, saying an open meetings law violation related to their destruction would only result in fines while the judge could impose a more serious sentence.
The judge can hold people in contempt of court for disobeying his court order to retain all messages.
That didn’t happen, however.
A hearing was held to determine if Young was in contempt for purposely deleting his texts despite the court order to retain them due to the ongoing litigation.
But the judge decided the contempt charges didn’t apply because Deters said his office could not determine when Young destroyed the messages, before or after that order came down.
Young’s lawyer, Scott Croswell, maintained Young deleted them before the order.
In June, two anonymous Democrats, listed as “John Doe,” sued the city over the release of more of council’s texts.
They claim their constitutional rights were violated and their privacy was invaded when the city recently released some of the messages sent last year to the “Gang of Five."
The suit alleges the city illegally exposed private information about their lives when they released texts that also were given to the media, including FOX19 NOW.
The suit seeks a restraining order to halt the city and attorney Brian Shrive from releasing more texts until the case is decided.
