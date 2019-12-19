Cincinnati police sergeant asks chief to investigate ‘possible violations’ by internal affairs cop

“Officer Longworth is the consummate team player who is always willing to assist a co-worker, regardless of the task or her workload. She constantly seeks out new training for herself and co-workers to improve or learn new and innovative investigative techniques. She responds promptly when recalled, and is willing to stay beyond her normal shift when needed. She rarely requests time off, and provides ample notice when the need arises. She is a pleasure to supervise and an asset to both IIS and the Department as a whole.”