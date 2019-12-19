Cincinnati police sergeant asks chief to investigate ‘possible violations’ by internal affairs cop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer is asking Chief Eliot Isaac to investigate concerns of “possible violations” by a member of CPD’s internal investigations unit, police records show.
A Cincinnati FBI agent is accused in recently filed court records of violating the constitutional rights of a Cincinnati police officer, setting off a chain of events that ultimately cost the officer his job.
The FBI agent, Matt DeBlauw, acted “improperly” to obtain then-Cincinnati Police Officer’s Jason Cotterman’s military medical records and then “improperly” turned them over to a police internal investigator, Michele Longworth, Cotterman alleged in an amended lawsuit filed Oct. 24.
Longworth, the suit contends, did not provide any documentation to the FBI to support her request for information and did not use a subpoena, a warrant or authorization from Cotterman.
She then turned “the illicitly received records” over to the city and CPD, who “used them to trump up a reason to administratively discharge” Cotterman from the Cincinnati Police Department in 2016, according to the suit.
Cotterman orignally sued Cincinnati back in 2017, seeking reinstatement from a medical separation. It came shortly after he and Sgt. Richard Sulfsted were acquitted in a bench trial of misdemeanor charges related to a 2015 traffic crash involving another officer, Lt. Andrew Mitchell.
City Solicitor Paula Boggs Muething has filed a memo opposing Cotterman’s amended lawsuit, saying its claims “lack merit.”
“It is well settled law there is no right of action under HIPAA, and therefore, any attempt to add Ms. Longworth as a defendant is futile,” Boggs Muething wrote.
Cotterman’s lawyer, Robert Croskery, argued in response in a reply filed in the court record:
“Counsel for Defendants has correctly argued that a “private cause of action does not exist for a HIPAA violation”, but that fact does not mean that the compliant should not be amended based on the evidence of wrongdoing, simply that the heading for the second claim should reference a Constitutional violation of privacy intrusion under color of state action, rather than HIPAA. With such a corrected caption, the revised First Amended Complaint should be permitted to go forward."
He also wrote: “While Defendant is correct that the Sixth Circuit has not recognized a private cause of action under HIPAA, the surreptitious obtaining of Plaintiff’s military medical records without following legal processes is wrongful conduct under color of state action, already pleaded, and it is proper to add in the name of the Cincinnati Police Department Officer engaged in such conduct.”
So far, an attorney for the FBI agent named in the amended lawsuit has not filed any response in the court record.
Days before the amended lawsuit was filed, Sulfsted sent the police chief a memo titled “Concerns of Possible Violations by Internal Investigations Section Member.”
FOX19 NOW has obtained a copy of it via a public records request.
“On Sept. 24, 2019, Police Officer Michelle Longworth, Internal Investigations Section, appeared for a deposition in a lawsuit filed by Mr. Jason Cotterman against the city of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Police Department,” reads Sulfsted’s Oct. 10 memo.
“During testimony, PO Longworth made admissions about actions she took, which may rise to the level of unethical and potentially illegal," Sulfsted wrote. "Based on the information I received, in the interest of preserving the integrity of the Department and to adhere to the Manual of Rules and Regulations and Disciplinary Process for the Cincinnati Police Department Section Two - Neglect of Duty which states:
“2.13 Any member of the Department becoming aware of, or receiving a complaint regarding an infraction of Department regulations or violation of City ordinance or State law by Department personnel, except civil matters arising outside the scope of the member’s employment or minor traffic violations, shall immediately report such conduct to their supervisor if on-duty. If off-duty, the member shall report the information to their supervisor or to the Internal Investigations Section Commander immediately upon returning to duty.”
Sulsted’s memo to the chief goes on to state: "I bring the following information to your attention:
"Police Officer Michelle Longworth testified, under oath, she, on her own, decided to contact a Federal Bureau of Investigation employee she is personal friends with for the purpose of gaining access to the records of Jason Cotterman, which are owned by the United States Marine Corps.
"PO Longworth testified the agent she contacted is assigned to the Chicago, Illinois, field office. She testified that agent put her in contact with an agent assigned to the Cincinnati, Ohio field office. She stated she met with the Cincinnati agent to discuss her desire to gain the records. She stated, after a period, the Cincinnati agent provided her the records. PO Longworth knew in order to properly access those records a signed, by Mr. Cotterman, release of records was required.
"PO Longworth’s actions purposely circumvented this requirement. These records were utilized in a termination action against Mr. Cotterman.
“As stated in (CPD’s) Procedure Manual and the Manual of Rules and Regulations each employee is to maintain compliance with Federal, State and Local laws and ordinances, Labor Agreements, Civil Service Rules and Regulations, Administrative Rules and Regulations, and Personnel Policies and Procedures,” Sulfsted’s complaint to the chief reads.
“Adherence to these laws, ordinances, regulations, and agreements is necessary for the police department to maintain public trust. Each member of the Cincinnati Police Department is required to conform to a high standard of personal conduct. I believe the actions taken by PO Longworth do not maintain compliance as required and I believe her actions cast a negative light upon the integrity of the Internal Investigations Section and the Cincinnati Police Department."
In closing, the sergeant wrote “I respectfully request this Form 17 be routed to the appropriate investigatory entity."
We asked CPD if Longworth’s deposition and now Sulfsted’s memo has led to an internal investigation into the allegations. We also asked to interview the police chief, Longworth and Sulfsted about Sulfsted’s complaint.
“We respectfully declined this request for an interview,” a police spokesman, Lt. Steve Saunders, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.
Sulfsted was given a reprimand and a stern 56-hour suspension following his acquittal, but an arbitrator later overturned those and called the suspension “unwarranted.”
The arbitrator questioned and criticized then-Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell’s reasons for having criminal charges filed despite information to the contrary, saying he “exercised extremely poor judgment" in a “very bad decision," a copy of the arbitrator’s report shows.
Blackwell was fired by then-City Manager Harry Black in September 2015 due to unprecedented low morale in the department and the general sentiment within it that his leadership style created a work environment of hostility and retaliation, Black wrote in a memo to Cincinnati City Council the day Blackwell’s termination was announced.
Sulfsted has been an officer since 1990 and currently works in District 4.
He was assigned to the city’s 911 center for the past three years and received mostly “Exceeds Standards” on his latest job evaluation, police records show. He is noted for successfully serving in several assignments and being a “valuable asset" to the department. He also has received several commendations.
“Sgt. Sulfsted maintains his professionalism and successfully works side by side with civilian supervisors,” his supervisor wrote in this year’s review. “His knowledge and experience are valuable assets in his advisory capacity to the current employees and assisting in the training of new employees.”
Longworth remains assigned to the internal investigation unit, where she has worked since 2015, according to CPD.
She has been a police officer since 2000, received glowing annual job reviews, has multiple commendations and is considered a highly valuable member of CPD"s internal investigation unit, police records show.
Longworth previously worked in Districts 5 and 3 before she spent nine years in Personal Crimes Unit. She was a veteran rape squad investigator known to be tenacious in the pursuit of truth and passionate about perfection in her work, according to job evaluation.
In her most recent job review, her supervisor recommended she consider preparing for a promotion to sergeant.
"She has extensive investigative training and experience, which has been invaluable at IIS - particularly during long interviews and more detailed and complex investigations. She has numerous contacts from other law enforcement and government agencies, which is of great benefit to all IIS investigators.
“Officer Longworth is the consummate team player who is always willing to assist a co-worker, regardless of the task or her workload. She constantly seeks out new training for herself and co-workers to improve or learn new and innovative investigative techniques. She responds promptly when recalled, and is willing to stay beyond her normal shift when needed. She rarely requests time off, and provides ample notice when the need arises. She is a pleasure to supervise and an asset to both IIS and the Department as a whole.”
This is the second time in the past few months, however, the integrity of CPD’s internal investigations unit has come into question.
Earlier this year, a peer review panel reversed a captain’s reprimand after finding “several conflicts of interest" in an internal investigation into a missing box of police records that were part of a controversial interdepartmental audit. The peer review panel also concluded the five-month probe was “not fair or objective.”
A spokesman for the Cincinnati office of the FBI and a spokeswoman for the FBI National Office in Washington D.C. have declined to comment on Longworth’s deposition and the allegations outlined in Cotterman’s amended lawsuit. They said the FBI does not comment on pending litigation.
FBI officials also would not say if the FBI was doing an internal review into the allegations, ones that now have one of their agents facing a potential Bivens action. Bivens is named after a 1971 Supreme Court decision that allowed people to sue federal officers for damages in federal court for violating the U.S. Constitution.
The U.S. Attorney Office for Southern Ohio has not responded to requests for comment and information. That includes when the U.S. Attorney was Benjamin Glassman, who recently resigned, and with the office under the new top federal prosecutor, David DeVillers.
A request for comment to the U.S Department of Justice in Washington D.C. and/or Attorney General William Barr regarding allegations against the FBI agent were referred to a spokeswoman for the FBI in Washington who had no comment.
We filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the agent’s personal file and any records that might indicate if the FBI or any other agency was looking into the allegations about the FBI agent in the deposition and amended lawsuit.
We received none of the requested records, only a letter in return denying our request.
