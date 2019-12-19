Clear and cold tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A clear sky will allow temperatures to fall into the upper teens and low 20s overnight. Friday will dawn clear, cold and frosty.
Cloud cover will increase Friday then decrease Saturday and the bulk of the weekend will be cool and pleasant.
Dry weather will hold on in the Tristate until December 26th and that means no White Christmas this year. If you consider that a White Christmas to be 1″ or more of snow falling on Christmas Day it only happens 6.2% of the time in Cincinnati going back to Christmas Day 1858. That’s only 10 out of 161 years of data.
From the 26th through Sunday December 29th occasional showers are in the forecast.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.