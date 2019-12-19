Common fire risk mistakes during the holiday season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is warning of potential Christmas fire hazards.
According to the NFPA, December is a leading month for home fires, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day being two of the three highest fire risk days of the year, owing to cooking fires and candle-related fires.
FOX19 NOW spoke with the Norwood Fire Department about the most common mistakes people make during the holiday season.
Fire Captain Erik Blevins said most fires are caused by mistakes made while cooking in the kitchen, heat sources set too close to Christmas trees, and open-flame candle decorations.
“When it comes to putting a heat source next to a tree, we always recommend the source be at least 36 inches away,” he said.
Blevins also suggested that people use LED lighting systems to reduce the risk of fires.
“Especially if people are leaving their decorations up well past December because incandescent light systems can heat up,” he said.
According to the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, more than half of the home decoration fires in December are started by candles.
Blevins said people should carefully read manufacturer instructions to keep their families safe over the holidays.
