Complaint filed with state to look into Cincinnati’s TIF district money

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Amid concerns over how the city of Cincinnati is spending money it receives from special tax increment financing districts (TIFs), a group of concerned citizens say they want state officials to investigate.
Michelle Dillingham tells FOX19 NOW she filed a formal complaint online Wednesday with the Ohio Auditor’s Office.
“The taxpayers deserve a full accounting of where all these millions of dollars are or have gone, and it’s unacceptable for the Administration to be hiding these funds in what amounts to a shadow budget,” she said.
FOX19 NOW has reached out to the State Auditor’s Office and the city of Cincinnati for comment.
We will update this story once we hear back.
This comes as Cincinnati City Council just approved 15 new TIFs to try to shift some money from property taxes to struggling communities in the city.
Those who support TIFs say they will help poor neighborhoods make repairs and improvements to infrastructure such as roads and encourage private investment to bring new businesses, housing or other development.
Critics contend TIFs take up money that should go to schools and other public services.
The Auditor’s Office can conduct preliminary reviews to determine facts that could lead to a wider, full-blown investigation.
The agency performs financial and performance audits of state and local agencies including school districts, cities and townships, to make sure officials aren't wasting or misusing taxpayer dollars.
In 2015, then-State Auditor Dave Yost created the Public Integrity Assurance Team specifically to investigate government fraud.
The team of forensic auditors, investigators and attorneys has decades of experience and working relationships with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels.
They receive hundreds of tips of alleged fraud each year, according to their website.
If it is determined a case falls under the authority of the Auditor of State's Office and involves probable fraud, theft or non-compliance, it is sent to the Public Integrity Assurance Team for further review.
Cases that are not subject to the Auditor of State’s authority may be referred to other local, state or federal government agencies, prosecutors and law enforcement officers.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.