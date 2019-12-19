Councilman: Rename McMicken Avenue after UC strips former slave owner’s name from College

"In this country, we have statues on government land and people are still flying traitorous flags. I just don’t understand the infatuation. It makes no sense that we would be OK with that type of thing. This has nothing to do with trying to erase history. We fought literally against these folks. People say it was a different time, but in their time these people were criticized for having slaves. The issue of slavery was too divisive then and it remains a divisive issue now.”