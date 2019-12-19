Councilman: Rename McMicken Avenue after UC strips former slave owner’s name from College

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati City Councilman is proposing to change the name of McMicken Avenue in light of the University of Cincinnati’s plans to strip the name of the former slave owner from one of their colleges.
McMicken Avenue runs through parts of Over-the-Rhine, Camp Washington and the CUF communities.
Councilman Jeff Pastor introduced his motion Wednesday.
He said he is making some suggestions for the street’s new name: Darwin Turner Avenue or Turner Brewery District Street for the youngest person to ever graduate from UC, at the age of 16 in the 1940s. UC established a scholarship program in Turner’s honer in 1976.
Another option Pastor is offering is Brewery Street to honor the area’s German heritage.
“In no other country do we honor men who basically were responsible for the most heinous acts of human suffering," Pastor tells FOX19 NOW.
"In this country, we have statues on government land and people are still flying traitorous flags. I just don’t understand the infatuation. It makes no sense that we would be OK with that type of thing. This has nothing to do with trying to erase history. We fought literally against these folks. People say it was a different time, but in their time these people were criticized for having slaves. The issue of slavery was too divisive then and it remains a divisive issue now.”
UC’s McMicken College of Arts & Sciences will now go by College of Arts & Sciences.
A university-level group formed by UC President Neville Pinto made recommendations to the board of trustees after considering McMicken’s legacy and his name’s affiliation with the university.
UC’s trustees voted earlier this week to remove the name.
UC will still keep signs and areas on campus that reference the former McMicken name but will install digital displays next to them to provide context about the association between it and McMicken himself.
His name will no longer appear on business cards, letterheads, web pages and advertising associated with the College of Arts and Sciences, the statement says. It also won’t be printed on diplomas.
