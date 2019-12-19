Doscher’s Candy Company remains family owned business 148 years later

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first candy canes ever made in the United States were made right here in Cincinnati at Doscher’s Candy Company. The Doscher family is no longer active in the business but another family has taken over.
Almost 150 years later, they are still making candy canes at a new location in Newtown.
Drive by Main Street in Newtown and you will see a yellow house with a red building in the back. Inside that red building more than three million candy canes are made each year.
“Christmas starts for us in June really and sometimes we play the Christmas music back for the employees while they’re making them [candy canes],” explains Vice President of Sales Greg Clark. “So it’s this big build up when it’s Christmas so it’s been nonstop for us for 6 months so we’re glad when it’s finally here and over with.”
Clark’s family is one of two families involved in the Doscher Candy Company business. A business that has been around since 1871. The longest continuous running candy company in the United States.
“I was fortunate enough, my wife and I, to meet the Nielsen’s and bring their family in as well,” remembers Clark. “We kind of have two families involved in the business. That’s important to us and I know it’s important to the Doscher heritage and the history of the company.”
The Doscher brothers came to Cincinnati from Germany to join in the candy company with their uncles. Eventually, the brothers started their own business and did so for four generations before the Clarks took over.
The business remained downtown in a couple of different locations for 146 years until they moved to Newtown in 2017. In the new location, they offer a boutique-style store, a tea room, and tours of the candy factory.
“There’s not a lot of places you can go in the United States and it’s right here in Cincinnati, in Newtown, to see how candy is made from the very beginning to the end where it’s packaged,” Clark said.
Clark says he enjoys partnering with local businesses such as Graeters, March First Brewery and Tickled Sweet chocolate company.
But what he loves most of all is hearing the stories of returning customers.
“I love to hear all the stories that date back many many generations and that they’re introducing new generations to it. It’s just so fulfilling," Clark said.
Doscher’s will be open daily until Dec. 21 from 10 am-4 pm. After that, they take time off until February.
