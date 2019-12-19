’Everyone deserves a message from Santa.’ St. Nick spreading Christmas cheer with sign language

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Jarod Mills, AKA Santa Jay, said he wanted to share a special message that everyone could enjoy this holiday season.
Santa Jay of Danville, Ky. posted a video to Facebook using sign language to give everyone the opportunity to get a jolly message from St. Nick.
“Hello! I am so excited to see you,” he says in the video. “I’ve heard you’ve been amazing this year!”
He goes on to say their attitudes are perfect and have made it on his nice list.
Mills said he was inspired after friends reached out to him to make a videos for their children.
"I have had a few friends ask me to make a video for their child because they didn’t have a Santa that could sign close by. After making those videos I thought it would be really neat to make a video that anybody could show their child regardless of whether they used ASL, English or both.
Everyone deserves a message from Santa at Christmas time," he said.
The video has been viewed over two million times and shared more than 78,000.
