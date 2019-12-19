Fairfield woman sentenced in shooting death of husband

FAIRFIELD (FOX19) - A Fairfield woman convicted in the shooting death of her husband was sentenced Thursday to five years probation.
A Fairfield Municipal Court judge also ordered Subha Katel, 43, to pay $1,000 fine.
She pleaded no contest earlier this month to a charge of negligent homicide in the Aug. 10 fatal shooting of Tika Katel, 47.
Police say Katel shot her husband around 3:13 p.m. at their home in the 5800 block of Sigmon Way that day. He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Aug. 12.
At the time of the shooting, Krishna Acharya, who has describes himself as a friend of the family, said it was not malicious and was not on purpose.
He said the gun was in the house and “accidentally” went off.
