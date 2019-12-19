Family of woman found dead seeking answers: “I need justice for my baby”

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a Hamilton woman found dead in her car last week is pleading for answers.
A passerby found Ashley Anders, 29, along Annie Lou Drive on Dec. 10. She was reportedly slumped over the passenger seat of her car.
Police maintain they don’t suspect foul play, but her parents still have questions. They say their daughter had been clean from drugs and was doing well, though they admit it’s possible she may have experienced a set-back and died from an overdose.
They also say they believe someone was with her in the car when she died and might have been able to do something to help—but didn’t.
Instead of calling 911, Ashley’s parents say, the person apparently robbed her, then left.
Regina, Ashley’s mother, points to the fact that her daughter’s purse and keys were gone from the car.
“Somebody was there,” she told FOX19 NOW. “Somebody was in that car with her, the whole time.”
Perhaps, she says, her daughter would still be alive right now, if only the person they believe was there had called first responders and understood the Good Samaritan law.
“You won’t get in trouble if you take someone to a hospital,” Regina explained. “Evidently, they did nothing.”
Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan is a member of the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition. He urges people to understand the Good Samaritan Law—and use it if they need to.
“The intent is we want you to call 911,” he explained. “We want you to not be afraid of being charged or arrested, or have some big investigation going on, unless, again, it’s something major. The intent is you call 911 and we come rescue that person. That’s the major thing we are supposed to be doing is saving a life.”
The family says they have put out an award for information. They say if Ashley died from drugs, they want to know who sold it to her or bought it for her.
“Please, any information you have, please call the Hamilton Police,” Regina said. “I need justice for my baby.”
The reward is now more than $1,000.
Police tell FOX19 NOW they still do not know the exact cause of Ashley’s death, and that it is still under investigation.
