Frigid start to the day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re off to a bitterly cold start Thursday with temperatures in the teens.
It’s 15 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
We could drop another degree by daybreak, and some areas in the northern Cincinnati suburbs could bottom out at 10 degrees.
Temperatures this cold are well below normal for this time of year, but we are nowhere near record lows.
The record low on this date remains -7 in 1963, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Later, the sun will return but our air will remain brisk with highs only making it into the mid-to-upper 30s.
The low tonight will be 26.
Temperatures will rise Friday into the low 40s and continue to climb a bit throughout the weekend until we reach the low 50s by Monday.
Overnight lows will remain cold and in the 20s Friday and Saturday nights.
