Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Jarron Coleman scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Ball State dominated Georgia Tech in every way in a 65-47 victory over the Yellow Jackets. The Cardinals were not especially sharp while turning the ball over 20 times, but the Yellow Jackets had 23 turnovers of their own while losing their third straight game. Senior center James Banks III led the Jackets with 13 points and nine rebounds before a sparse crowd in McCamish Pavilion. In the first half, the Yellow Jackets had 16 turnovers in 34 possessions and made just 5 of 22 shots.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Tyreke Key had a season-high 31 points as Indiana State got past Tennessee State 78-72. Key made 18 of 22 foul shots.
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 22 points as Valparaiso beat High Point 87-72. Eron Gordon added 20 points for the Crusaders.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A diversity study finds that white males continue to “dominate” leadership positions at the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college athletics. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) issued identical letter grades from last year with a D overall, a C for racial hiring and an F for gender hiring. The study examined positions that include university presidents or chancellors, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives and conference commissioners, using data submitted by the NCAA. It found white men held 77.7% of president or chancellor positions and 76.2% of the 130 positions as athletics directors.