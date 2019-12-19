Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. isn't leaving the Cleveland Browns. Tired of speculation about his future, the wide receiver ended any conjecture by saying he wants to stay in Cleveland despite a disappointing first season. Beckham decided to set the record straight after reports surfaced in recent weeks claiming he was unhappy and wanted to go to another team. Beckham was traded to Cleveland in March from the New York Giants. He said playing with good friend and former LSU teammates Jarvis Landy has been “special” and he's certain the Browns can “figure things out” after a rough year.