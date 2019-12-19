Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. isn't leaving the Cleveland Browns. Tired of speculation about his future, the wide receiver ended any conjecture by saying he wants to stay in Cleveland despite a disappointing first season. Beckham decided to set the record straight after reports surfaced in recent weeks claiming he was unhappy and wanted to go to another team. Beckham was traded to Cleveland in March from the New York Giants. He said playing with good friend and former LSU teammates Jarvis Landy has been “special” and he's certain the Browns can “figure things out” after a rough year.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green won't play this season because his ankle injury isn't fully healed. Green already is looking to the offseason, when he is a free agent. The Bengals' most accomplished player says he's open to a contract extension. But he doesn't want the team to give him a franchise tag and keep him for one more year. He says if he gets tagged, he won't participate in offseason practices.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Cedi Osman had 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Charlotte comeback for a 100-98 win over the Hornets. Cleveland, which had lost 16 of 18, led the entire game but nearly squandered a 24-point third-quarter lead. Terry Rozier scored a career-high 35 points for Charlotte and hit five 3-pointers in the fourth. But he missed a wide-open 3 with three seconds left that would have given the Hornets the lead. Rozier was 12 of 27 from the field and 7 of 15 on 3s.
UNDATED (AP) — Teams competing for the national championship this season got good news well before the College Football Playoff. The early signing period opened Wednesday with playoff participants Clemson, LSU and Ohio State landing eight of the nation’s top 16 prospects according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Ohio State faces Clemson and LSU meets Oklahoma in playoff semifinals on Dec. 28. Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia have commitments from about half the nation's top 50 prospects. Clemson leads the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. Oklahoma’s class was ranked 11th.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and No. 3 Louisville pulled away with a 17-0 run to beat Miami of Ohio 70-46. Ryan McMahon added 11 points for Louisville (11-1), and Dwayne Sutton tied a career-high with 15 rebounds. Mekhi Lairy led the Redhawks (5-6) with 10 points.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevon Scott scored 15 points and Cincinnati recovered from back-to-back losses by knocking off No. 21 Tennessee 78-66. The Bearcats got the better of a back-and-forth game by getting inside one of the country's stingiest defenses for close-up baskets. For a second straight game, Tennessee's Rick Barnes came up short again in his attempt to get career victory No. 700. The Volunteers were coming off a 51-47 loss to No. 13 Memphis.