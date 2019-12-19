Holiday shipping deadlines and tips

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mail carriers are working around the clock to make sure your packages are delivered on time this holiday season.
If you haven’t shipped that package or letter out yet, don’t worry, you still have time, you’re just going to be paying a little extra.
The United States Postal Service, Mid City Post Carrier in Queensgate, has 77 mail carriers on hand. On an average day, they deliver around 1,500 packages, but during that holiday season, that number jumps to 7,000 a day.
Also, we can’t forget about all those Christmas cards. They deliver around 123, 000 letters this time of year.
If you are wanting to get things shipped in time for Christmas, you’ll need to keep these dates in mind:
To ship your package first class, it needs to be in the mail by Dec. 20. Priority mail is Dec. 21 and if you are pushing it until the last minute, priority mail express is going to be your best bet - that deadline is Dec. 23.
