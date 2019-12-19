Kenwood Towne Centre launching curfew program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kenwood Towne Centre announced Thursday they plan to implement a mandatory curfew program during the final stretch of the 2019 holiday shopping season.
The temporary Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program will require guests under 18 to be supervised by an adult during certain times.
The PGR program will begin on Thursday, Dec. 26 and be in effect every day until Tuesday, Dec. 31.
PGR hours will begin on Dec. 26, at noon.
On Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, PGR hours will begin at 2 p.m.
For the remaining days, the program will start at 4 p.m.
According to Kenwood Towne Centre, during PGR hours, the mandatory curfew rule will be applied throughout the entire shopping center property, including the parking lot and exterior sidewalks.
“The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is consistently our busiest time of the year,” Wanda Wagner, senior general manager of Kenwood Towne Centre said in a news release. “In an effort to eliminate disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth and create a family-friendly atmosphere, we made the decision to move forward with a temporary PGR program. All are welcome at Kenwood Towne Centre. We just require that young guests have adult supervision during certain hours during this busy time.”
During PGR hours, trained public safety and police officers will be stationed at all entrances of the shopping centers to check IDs of visitors who appear to be younger than 18 years old. One adult may accompany up to four youths.
According to Kenwood Towne Center, those who provide proper identification will be offered a wristband - those who choose not to wear it may be asked for their ID again.
Valid identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport.
