Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
SEVERE WEATHER-KENTUCKY
Crews find body of man who tried driving over flooded road
GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — Police say the body of a Kentucky man who tried to drive over a flooded road has been found in a field near his vehicle. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that crews resumed searching Wednesday after flooding subsided and found the body of 50-year-old David E. Rice of Greenup. An investigation found that Rice attempted to cross a flooded road in the Load community of Greenup County on Tuesday when his vehicle was swept up by fast-moving water. Police say he exited the vehicle and tried to swim to safety, but didn't make it. The incident remains under investigation.
HORSES SHOT-KENTUCKY
Authorities find 15 horses fatally shot in eastern Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say at least 15 horses have been fatally shot at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky. WYMT-TV reported Tuesday that the horses were found on a site along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. An animal rescue group says the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they were hunted. Authorities said some of the horses were young and some were pregnant. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says the “inhumane” act could lead to animal cruelty charges at a minimum. A $500 reward is being offered for information.
ARMORED TRUCK THEFT
Armored truck driver sentenced to 37 months in theft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former armored truck driver has been sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of more than $900,000 that he admitted taking from the vehicle. U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release that Mark Nicholas Espinosa was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Louisville. Espinosa pleaded guilty in September to theft, bank robbery, transportation of stolen money, transactions involving stolen money and money laundering. Coleman's office says Espinosa was supposed to meet his partner in Louisville on Dec. 5, 2018, but didn't show up. The Garda World truck was found abandoned. Espinosa was arrested in Connecticut with almost $900,000 found in his apartment.
AP-US-FORMER-MISS-KENTUCKY-NUDE-PHOTOS
Ex-Miss Kentucky admits to trading sexual photos with teen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Miss Kentucky who worked as a teacher in West Virginia has admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a 15-year-old student. News outlets report 29-year-old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct. She told the court that she made a mistake when talking with the teen on Snapchat last year. She said the initial photo was an accident. She faces up to two years in prison when sentenced in January. She's currently out of custody on bond. She was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 under her maiden name of Carpenter.
GOLD BAR DONATION
Gold bar donated to Salvation Army red kettle in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A gold bar worth almost $1,500 has been found among donations to one of the Salvation Army's red kettles in Kentucky. Louisville Area Commander Major Roy Williams told WAVE-TV that the bar was found over the weekend in a kettle at the Kroger in Prospect. He says it's the fourth straight year that a one-ounce gold piece has been donated anonymously. Other smaller gold and silver coins also have been found in recent days. The Louisville Area Salvation Army said it is still about $70,000 short of its fundraising goal. The charity hopes to raise $500,000 during its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which runs through Christmas Eve.