Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new study finds that Ohio's Cuyahoga County, home to Cleveland, saw more death sentences in the past two years than any other U.S. county. The report from the Death Penalty Information Center says the county had five death sentences in 2018 and this year, compared to two sentences in counties in California and Arizona. Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says the figure is appropriate given the number of violent offenses since he took office in 2017. Whether those inmates will ever be executed is another question since executions are on hold in Ohio because of a lack of lethal drugs.