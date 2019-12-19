Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ATTORNEY-GENERAL-VIOLENT-CRIME
Justice Dept. plans crackdown on violent crime in 7 cities
DETROIT (AP) — The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities. Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday news conference in Detroit. He was joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates way above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.
FATAL SHOOTING
Deputy: Teen accomplices arrested in would-be robber's death
Authorities say a robbery planned by five Ohio teenagers went awry when the target defended himself with a gun, killing one teen and leading to the arrest of the others for the death. Investigators in Warren County say an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Friday shooting that killed 18-year-old Mason Trudics, of Centerville. The oldest suspect is jailed on murder and aggravated robbery charges. WDTN-TV reports the teen girl and one of the younger boys face similar charges, and a prosecutor has asked that they be tried as adults.
SPORTS BETTING
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
DIVING DEATH-FLORIDA
Ohio man dies while diving off Florida's Key Largo
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Florida Keys say an Ohio man died while diving off Key Largo. Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt says 46-year-old Carroll E. Demaris Jr. was unconscious when he was pulled from the water on Tuesday. He had been diving the Speigel Grove wreck with others from the Rainbow Reef Dive Center. Foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending. Linhardt said Demaris was from Cincinnati.
AP-US-BOXER-SUED-OHIO
Ex-boxing champ hit with $830K judgment in sex assault claim
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio judge has delivered an $830,000 default judgment against former boxing champion Adrien “The Problem" Broner in a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted a woman at a Cleveland nightclub in June 2018. The victim's attorney says Broner pinned the woman, began kissing her and stopped only when one of his companions pulled him off the woman as someone photographed the assault. He pleaded guilty in April to misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint and received probation. Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo allowed Broner's attorney in the lawsuit to quit the case in November, leaving Broner to defend himself.
DEFAMATION LAWSUIT-COURT
Ohio court sends TV news defamation case back to lower court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Supreme Court has sent a case involving a lawsuit that alleged a television station falsely labeled three siblings as “robbers” back to a lower court for further consideration. A Columbus family sued WBNS-TV in 2016 claiming defamation after the station included a police-provided surveillance photo of three unnamed individuals when reporting on a robbery. WBNS' website story used "robbers" in the headline with the photo. An investigation cleared the siblings who were pictured. While an appeals court said the the lawsuit could proceed, the Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the court applied the wrong legal standard to its decision.
POLICE CHIEF-COLUMBUS
Ohio capital city announces selection of new police chief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city has announced that its new police chief will be the man who served as interim chief over the past year. Thomas Quinlan was named Columbus chief on Tuesday. He replaces Kim Jacobs, who stepped down in February after nearly seven years. Quinlan was one of two finalists including Perry Tarrant, a former assistant police chief in Seattle. Quinlan's selection upset some activists who pushed for a minority candidate such as Tarrant, who is black. Columbus Mayor Andrew says Quinlan must address racism within the community and within the police division, including improved diversity among the ranks.
AP-US-MEGA MILLIONS WINNER-OHIO
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372M sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND (AP) — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $372 million was sold at a Giant Eagle supermarket in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, just eight days before Christmas, were: 22-30-53-55-56 +16. It’s the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002. For the jackpot win, Giant Eagle will receive a $100,000 selling bonus. Ohio Lottery players have 180 days from the draw date to make their claim.
UNIVERSITY FOUNDER-LEGACY PROBE
University board removes slave owner’s name from college
CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati's trustees have voted unanimously to remove a slave owner's name from its largest college. UC's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to formally end the association of Charles McMicken's name with the school's College of Arts and Sciences. McMicken owned slaves. He created a will before his 1858 death that set aside funds to create a university for “the education of white boys and girls.” A commission created last year to examine McMicken's legacy recommended ending the association of his name with UC's largest college. Digital displays will outline his biography near campus spaces where his name remains.
DEATH PENALTY-OHIO
Study: Ohio county leads country in recent death sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new study finds that Ohio's Cuyahoga County, home to Cleveland, saw more death sentences in the past two years than any other U.S. county. The report from the Death Penalty Information Center says the county had five death sentences in 2018 and this year, compared to two sentences in counties in California and Arizona. Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says the figure is appropriate given the number of violent offenses since he took office in 2017. Whether those inmates will ever be executed is another question since executions are on hold in Ohio because of a lack of lethal drugs.