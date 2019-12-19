Major delays for FedEx delivery in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Tri-State woman says she’s still waiting for a package that was supposed to be delivered by FedEx last week.
Ashley Burns says she ordered two items online from the same store on Dec. 6.
“Both of those items were expected to be delivered December 11 through the 14th,” Burns said. One arrived but the other still has not.
Package tracking data shows the item arrived at the FedEx facility in Independence, Kentucky on Dec. 13.
Burns says the package is a present for a loved one who will be coming to town for a short period of time.
“If it weren’t to come in I would have to spend additional charges to have it then shipped to them,” Burns said.
She asked FedEx if she could just come and pick up her package, but they said that is not an option.
FedEx told FOX19 NOW they are seeing historic numbers of packages.
They said in a statement, “We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work closely with our local service providers to implement contingencies, such as securing additional resources, to ensure holiday deliveries are made as soon as possible.”
“I understand that the holidays, you know, people get busy and things get backed up, but don’t advertise, you know, that something will be delivered if it’s not going to be,” Burns said.
We asked FedEx how many packages are being delayed and if customers will get a refund in shipping costs if their packages don’t arrive on time; we’re still waiting for answers to those questions.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.