Moeller announces new head football coach

CINCINNATI - Moeller High School is excited to announce Mark Elder as the new head football coach. Mr. Elder has twenty years of coaching experience with the SEC, Big Ten, Big East, and MAC. He has coached four conference-championship teams as well as in the Rose Bowl. He is a proven recruiter, signing a top-ﬁve recruiting class at the University of Tennessee.
For the last four years, he was the head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU). There he ﬁnished with seven wins in both 2018 and 2019. The 2019 team was ﬁrst in red zone oﬀense, ﬁrst in turnovers, ﬁrst in rushing and third in scoring. His stats do not only involve football; his EKU football teams broke records with over 2,000 hours of service in the community in the last two years.
Mr. Elder’s impressive resume includes special teams coordinator for the University of Cincinnati and the University of Tennessee. He served as linebacker and punt return coach for Central Michigan University, where he helped lead the Chips to a MAC championship in 2009. He has coached with football legends Lloyd Carr and Butch Jones.
“We feel very fortunate to welcome Mark to the Moeller Family. The caliber of his coaching and his track record as a proven winner will elevate Moeller football in the years to come,” said Athletic Director Mike Asbeck.
Along with his wife, Lindsey, and their three children, Mark will be heading back to Cincinnati. This is a trip home for Mark – he is a 1996 graduate of Sycamore High School.
