No. 25 WVU faces off against Youngstown St.

STEPPING UP: Darius Quisenberry has averaged 14.6 points to lead the way for the Penguins. Complementing Quisenberry is Naz Bohannon, who is accounting for 8.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In the other locker room, this will be a Youngstown homecoming for sophomore Derek Culver, who is averaging 11 points and 9.6 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe has also chipped in with 12.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 26 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 23 over his last five games. He's also made 67.8 percent of his foul shots this season.