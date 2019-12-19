Reporter Kody Fisher

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kody Fisher joined the FOX 19 NOW team in October 2019 as a multimedia Journalist. He is excited to return to the Midwest and call the Queen City home.
Kody was born and raised in Las Vegas but started achieving his dream of being a journalist at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers!
After graduating, he started his career at WUTR/WFXV in Utica, NY. From there he moved across the country to Colorado where he worked at FOX 21 in Colorado Springs. While he was there he covered the Black Friday shooting at Planned Parenthood in November of 2015. Most recently, Kody comes from Huntsville, AL where he worked at WAAY.
In his free time, Kody enjoys shooting hoops on the hardwood, cooking delicious food, hiking, camping, going for bike rides, and reading books. If you see him out exploring the Queen City make sure to say hello.
If there is a story you want Kody to get to the bottom of you can email him or call him at:
kfisher@fox19now.com or 513-808-3179
