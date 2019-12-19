Staying dry now through Christmas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No major changes in the forecast as we will dry the remainder of the week right through Christmas.
The headline Thursday morning will be the cold temperatures as we fall into the low teens. The good news, winds will be calm so the wind chill will not be a factor.Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s.
We do rebound to the upper 40s this weekend and then low 50s early next week.
Dry weather will continue past Christmas Day and conditions look good for holiday travel
