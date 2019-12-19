Third suspect in murder of Warren County teen appears in court, contests sheriff’s office investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One of four teenage defendants charged with the murder of a Centerville teen was in Warren County court Thursday afternoon.
David Cox, 18, appeared at his arraignment hearing via video.
Cox is the second defendant whose attorney argued he was not at the shooting.
A judge set Dakota Cox’s bond at $1 million. Cox faces charges of murder and aggravated robbery.
According to an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Cox and four other teenagers, including Mason Trudics, 18, planned the robbery and kidnapping of an unnamed person.
As part of that plan, on Dec. 13 one of the teenagers reportedly called the person to 1869 Oregonia Road, where a shootout later occurred, leaving Trudics dead.
Logan Dean, 16, also sustained a gunshot wound. He left the scene critically injured and is reportedly still in the hospital.
The shooter has not been charged, the sheriff’s office says.
Dean’s account of the events differs from that of the sheriff’s office. In his criminal complaint, Dean says he was abducted from his home, knocked out, put into a car by an unknown male, driven to Oregonia Road and shot.
The four teenagers were charged Dec. 17.
Two of the four—Kalyla Carmack, 17, and Jacob Hicks, 16—appeared in court Wednesday. Carmack was visibly upset during her hearing, crying and yelling at both the judge and the prosecutor.
Hicks was quiet as his attorney claimed he was not at home when the shots were fired and did not have a gun or weapon on him.
Carmack and Hick’s preliminary hearings were set, respectively, for Jan. 13 and Jan. 17, 2020.
Like Hicks, Cox was also calm during his arraignment hearing, and his family was there to support him.
“He’s obviously suffering the death of an individual known to everybody in this group,” Cox’s attorney, Christian Cavalier said. “He’s processing this. He’s only 18 years old.”
Cavalier also claimed Cox was not at Oregonia Road during the shooting.
FOX19 NOW asked Cavalier how the teens knew each other and how Cox knows the person authorities believe he attempted to rob.
“I’m not at liberty to release that which hasn’t been made public by law enforcement,” Cavalier replied.
At the hearing, the judge ordered Cox to be on house arrest if he bonds out. Cox is also ordered not to have contact with Mason Trudics’ relatives, the suspects in the case and another individual, who was only identified by their initials.
As for Dean, who is reportedly still recovering from his gunshot wound, court officials tell FOX19 NOW he’s still in the hospital and a court date has not been set.
Cox is due back in court next Thursday, Dec. 26.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.