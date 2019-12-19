Post Office teams up with Operation Santa to answer letters, get gifts for local kids

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s a popular tradition for kids, and even some adults, to write letters to Santa before Christmas. And now that Christmas is less than a week away, Santa and his elves could use some help from you!
The post office has been participating in Operation Santa since 1912, in the process helping to read and respond to letters to Santa from kids in the area.
This year, they’ve received 500 letters from Cincinnati alone.
USPS Operation Santa Chief Elf Kimberly Davis leads the effort—and she’s asking for help.
“All those great elves," Davis said, "can you continue to assist us please?!”
“Santa has a lot of children to take care of, and we’ve been delivering their packages already I tell ya!” Customer Relations Coordinator Charlotte Morrow exclaimed. “And we ask that if families would like to help, or other children would like to help other children, certainly they can go look at those letters to Santa and help families.”
Read the letters to Santa on the Operation Santa website here.
You can choose which individual or family you want to adopt. Then you can help out Santa by shopping for their wish list.
No matter how big or small, the postal service thinks each of these kids should have a gift on Christmas day.
“It’s always important this time of year to bring some Christmas magic,” Morrow said. “It’s what makes our job so special is the post office gets to be involved in that too.”
“When you’re able to assist, and it’s a giving time of year, it’s Christmas magic. So all my magic people please come in and adopt!” Davis asked.
The deadline to adopt a kid or family is this Saturday, Dec. 21st.
