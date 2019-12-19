West Chester man charged in quadruple homicide needs interpreter; case must start over

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The defense team for the man charged with killing four family members in their West Chester apartment earlier this year has requested an interpreter for the case.
“As can be seen from his affidavit, it has become clear to counsel that Mr. Singh does not completely comprehend the English language and, because of that language barrier, what is transpiring at hearing,” court documents state.
On Thursday, the judge ruled that the case must start over with an interpreter fluent in Punjabi during all proceedings.
An arraignment was then scheduled for Monday, Dec. 23.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted.
On Monday, his defense attorneys also requested a reasonable bond be set, but the state objected.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, it was the second time Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge J. Gregory Howard denied a request for bond for Singh. Under the Ohio constitution, bond may be denied for capital murder cases, Howard said, before he refused to set bond again for the second time.
Singh initially made the 911 call reporting the deaths of his family members. Gurpreet was questioned as a witness to what occurred, but never taken into custody the night of the murders.
All but one of the victims were shot in the head.
Singh was returned to Butler County following his July 2 arrest in Connecticut.
A trial date had been set for Sept. 21.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.