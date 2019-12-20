Clermont County man says someone stole more than $800 worth of tools from his truck

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County man says he’s now out more than $800 worth of tools after they were stolen out of his work van on Tuesday.
With Christmas just days away, Patrick Durbin says the theft has really set him back because it put him out of work for a couple days.
“I just opened my passenger door and leaned over to start the truck up, and a shoe print with snow was on the drivers seat," Durbin told FOX19 NOW.
Durbin says that’s when he thought to himself something seemed off. Then he turned around, and that, he says, is when he realized what had happened.
“(I) looked in the back and my toolbox and my loose tools were gone,” Durbin said. “It was every single tool I needed for carpet installation. A tool box, kicker, iron, trimmer, stair tool, miscellaneous tools. All around, it was around $850 worth of tools.”
Durbin explains he recently purchased the tools on his own after he had been borrowing for years.
Now he says he would like nothing more than to have them returned.
“I was like, what the hell, what happened," Durbin described. "This has never happened to me before. How am I going to work? I was flabbergasted. It’s not good to have your livelihood stolen.”
Durbin also says his van sits in the same spot in his driveway every night and when he gets home from work, he makes sure to lock it.
So he says he's not sure how the thief got in.
“There is too much stuff in there to keep it unlocked,” Durbin said.
Durbin also says he called the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to report what had happened.
Now he has a message for the person who took the the tools.
“Bring the stuff back, drop it off no questions asked," Durbin said. "We all need to work. That’s my work. That’s all I know how anymore.”
Durbin says he now plans to double check and make sure his van is locked every night.
He also says once he replaces his tools, he plans to take them inside every night.
