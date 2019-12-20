Colorado looks to knock off No. 13 Dayton

STEPPING UP: Dayton's Obi Toppin has averaged 20.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 12.5 points and 5.5 assists. For the Buffaloes, Tyler Bey has averaged 12.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.