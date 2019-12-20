Dry weather continues through Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While we are not looking at a white Christmas we at least will be dealing with mild air and sunny skies leading right up to Christmas Day.
We start out on your Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s and daytime highs in the low 40s but sunny skies.
The weekend looks great a few more clouds Sunday, however dry temperatures in the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday we could hit 50.
Then no problems for Christmas travel Monday Tuesday and Wednesday all dry, temperatures in the low 50s on Christmas day with our next chance of rain late next week
