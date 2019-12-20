Family of Brody, Andrew Allen adopt puppy found in garbage bag in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of Andrew Allen adopted an abandoned dog from Mt. Healthy Thursday, as two stories that have captured hearts across the region are brought together in an act of healing—and perhaps a little kismet.
The Allen family thinks of it as a second chance for both of them.
Andrew was hit by multiple cars on Springdale Road in Colerain Township last November. Doctors thought he might not survive, though now he’s walking.
Still, the incident was a gut punch to the Allen family, who just weeks prior had lost 2-year-old Brody to inoperable brain and spine cancer. Brody’s struggle was the focus of a series of events around which Colerain Township rallied, including a ‘Christmas in September’ intended to give the boy as much joy as possible in his short time left.
As for Harlan, the Mt. Healthy rescue pup was tossed out of a car window inside a garbage bag this November, suffering injuries consistent with being run over by a car.
How did Harlan and the Allen family come together? According to Todd Allen, it was pure coincidence.
“We were looking for a dog, and I stopped by the SPCA, and they were closed,” Todd told FOX19 NOW. “Denise happened to be walking by, and she told us about Harlan.”
Denise Jones is the Senior Operating Manager for the SPCA. She was not aware of the Allen’s story, but once she learned it, she knew Harlan and Andrew were a perfect match.
“This is about second chances,” Jones said. “Harlan has some obstacles to go through; Drew has some obstacles to go through. Together, they will be able to make it a success.”
Harlan will have major surgery to amputate his front right leg, but his long term prognosis is good.
Andrew told a group of reporters he relates to Harlan's story. The two have become fast friends.
Todd says Harlan is a perfect fit for the family.
“He has a spirit. Nothing stops him. He is so determined,” Todd explained. “When I see him, it reminds me of Brody. I think he was the same way and certainly, in this last year, Andrew is the same way. Nothing stops him.”
Todd adds he thinks the two make an incredible pair.
