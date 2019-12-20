Family of Middletown woman missing since 2017 asking for information

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of one of six women missing from the Middletown area is pleading for information that will help them find their loved one—even if that means they only find her body.
Melinda Miller was reportedly last seen in Middletown Feb. 20, 2017 leaving her house on Grimes Street with a man.
Miller is one of six women to have disappeared from the area over a 15-month span from May 2016-August 2017.
Authorities told FOX19 NOW in September 2017 all the women struggle with drug abuse and that most have a history of prostitution.
Their families said some of the women hung out in the same crowd, leading them to believe the disappearances may have been connected, though authorities disagreed.
One of the woman’s remains were found in December 2018.
As for Miller’s family, more than two years after her disappearance, they just want to know what happened.
“It would be the best Christmas gift ever to be able to get this information,” Miller’s daughter-in-law, Tracey Simpson said.
Simpson explains Miller’s disappearance is something her fiancé, Miller’s son, still struggles with.
“That’s what eats him alive the most is that he don’t know what happened to his mom,” Simpson said.
The ordeal also impacts Miller’s grandchildren.
“My kids ask about her every day,” Simpson said. “They ask me questions that I can’t explain. My son asks me, ‘Is she in heaven? Is the police going to find her?’”
FOX19 NOW reached out to Middletown Police about the investigation. They say there are no significant updates.
That’s why Miller’s family is coming forward again, urging those who might know what happened to contact them with information.
“I don’t care who you are,” Simpson said. “Let us just find out where she’s at.”
