Good looking weekend ahead!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cloud cover will thicken overnight and the air will be cold. At dawn temperatures will be a couple degrees either side of 30° and the sky will be mostly cloudy.
During morning clearing will take place and the afternoon looks seasonably cool and mostly sunny. Despite a mostly clear sky, that is the lack of a blanket to hold the heat in, Sunday morning will have temperatures about the same as Saturday morning.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and nice. Clouds will increase Tuesday and mostly cloudy, mild and dry weather will continue through Saturday December 28th.
For travelers Sunday looks wet for several hundred miles around the FOX19 NOW viewing area but not enough rain is expected to stop traffic. Snow will be confined to the Great Lakes and the Chicago area Sunday.
Sunday and Monday will be a bit warmer
