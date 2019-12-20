Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are still chasing wins. The Carolina Panthers want to see what they have in their rookie quarterback. And both teams have the same goal — closing out sub-par seasons with a strong finish. That quest begins Sunday in Indianapolis. Colts coach Frank Reich insists his team would be better off posting a .500 record than playing for draft position. Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell expects new starting quarterback Will Grier to be a capable replacement for Kyle Allen. Allen was the replacement for injured Cam Newton.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis center James Wiseman says he has withdrawn from school as the likely NBA lottery pick gets ready to begin his pro career. The 7-foot-1 freshman says in an Instagram post that he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.” Wiseman added that “ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA.” Wiseman is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Wiseman played just three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Dale Coyne has hired Spanish driver Alex Palou to drive the full IndyCar schedule next season. The hiring comes a month after the team dumped four-time series champion Sebastien Bourdais. IndyCar has had a flurry of seat swapping this offseason. James Hinchcliffe is still looking for a job after the new McLaren team said it didn't want the Canadian. Most openings have gone to rookies. Bourdais, Hinchcliffe and even Tony Kanaan have nothing yet in IndyCar for 2020. Palou is not well-known in IndyCar and joins a growing rookie field.