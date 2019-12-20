Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ravens and Browns have gone in opposite directions since their last meeting in September. Led by quarterback and MVP contender Lamar Jackson Baltimore has ripped off 10 straight wins since losing to Cleveland 12 weeks ago. The Ravens have already clinched the AFC North title and they can lock down the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win over the Browns. Cleveland is probably going to miss the postseason once again. The Browns were saddled with major expectations entering the season and they haven't lived up to them. They've put coach Freddie Kitchens' future in doubt.